Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 49.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

