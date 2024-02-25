Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,164,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,158,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,057,604.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $1,297,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,152,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,110,600.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $113,875.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,508,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

