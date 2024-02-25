Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) EVP Sells $148,590.00 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cimpress stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

