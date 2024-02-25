Citigroup Inc. Acquires 32,516 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.