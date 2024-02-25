Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 893.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,653,000 after purchasing an additional 936,918 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,370,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,006.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,285,000 after purchasing an additional 849,219 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 880,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,267,000 after purchasing an additional 793,213 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.