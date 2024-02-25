Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Radware by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $17.72 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.17 million, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.