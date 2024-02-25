Citigroup Inc. Buys 17,917 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

