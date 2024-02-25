Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

