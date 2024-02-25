Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,962 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.07 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

