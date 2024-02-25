Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHH. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

