Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $3,905,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

