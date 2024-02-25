Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $734,518. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMKR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

