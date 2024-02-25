Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in AGNC Investment by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 951.00 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.