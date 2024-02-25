Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

