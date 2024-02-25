Citigroup Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,393 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNM opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

