Citigroup Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,847,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 132,377 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.