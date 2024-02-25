Citigroup Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,372 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $21.97 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.51.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

