Citigroup Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $707.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

