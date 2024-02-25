Citigroup Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,762 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $52.06 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,548 shares of company stock worth $496,210. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AX. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

