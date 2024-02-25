Citigroup Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 302,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 116.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 179,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after buying an additional 96,239 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $156.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.19. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

