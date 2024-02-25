Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AN opened at $140.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.97. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.