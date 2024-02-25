Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 574,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

NYSE:SLG opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

