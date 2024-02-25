Citigroup Inc. Purchases 30,532 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $1.25 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLUE

bluebird bio Profile

(Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.