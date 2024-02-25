Citigroup Inc. Purchases 8,984 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 510,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Five9 by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 330,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Five9 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
