Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

