Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 728,945 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 352,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 349,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 212,665 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $720.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

