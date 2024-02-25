Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,561,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 642,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after acquiring an additional 280,540 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 258,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

