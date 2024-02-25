Citigroup Inc. Sells 108,418 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 156.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 111,027 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 123.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 67,482 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.1 %

HOMB opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.