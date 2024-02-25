Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,331 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

