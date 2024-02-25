Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,159,294 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159,294 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 232,901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,455 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $8.36 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of -0.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

