Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,088 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,499,000 after buying an additional 118,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CCS opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

