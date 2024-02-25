Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,111 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avista by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 906,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Avista by 2,186.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 511,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

