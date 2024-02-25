Citigroup Inc. Sells 33,614 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $2,338,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $62.99 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 24.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.