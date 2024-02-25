Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,189 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 62.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 123.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

