Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,754 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 186.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 418.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $430.33 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $434.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.46.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

