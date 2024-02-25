Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,318 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $265.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.33 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.22%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

