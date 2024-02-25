Citigroup Inc. Sells 99,378 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

