Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Stock Up 0.8 %

Saia stock opened at $563.59 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $571.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.47. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.