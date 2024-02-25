Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $68.11.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

