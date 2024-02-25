Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 250.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $90.72 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

