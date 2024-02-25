Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $829.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $884.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $756.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $495.11 and a 12 month high of $961.91.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
