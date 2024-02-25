Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,772,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 261,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,998,000 after buying an additional 173,796 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $60,837.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,167.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $60,837.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,167.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,507,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

