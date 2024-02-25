Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $45.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Global-e Online
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.