Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Down 4.2 %

MP stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

