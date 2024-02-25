Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.