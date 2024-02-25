Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 373,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,873 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 320,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.1 %

IPGP stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.