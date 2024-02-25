Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $605,000 Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ichor were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ichor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

