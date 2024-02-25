Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $624,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SLM were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Wedbush lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

