Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $11.22 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 541.21%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

