Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,766 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in N-able were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NABL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in N-able by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in N-able by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in N-able by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NABL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
N-able Stock Up 5.0 %
NABL stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $15.44.
N-able Profile
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
